Iran has been hit by cyber attack leaving majority of the gas stations across the country out of service, said a report. As per Times of Israel, a hacking group identified as "Gonjeshke Darande" or "predatory sparrow" linked to Israel has claimed to have crippled the gas stations across Iran in cyber attack. The situation unfolds as Iran-backed proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, intensify attacks against Israel following the conflict with Hamas, reported the publication. Iran: 11 People Killed, Several Injured After Suspected Separatists Attack Police Station.

Gas Stations Across Iran Crippled After Cyber Attack:

