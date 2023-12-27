The entrepreneur and engineer Gaston Glock has died at the age of 94. The arms company he founded announced this on Wednesday, December 27. "With visionary foresight, Gaston Glock built his company and led it to the top of the world with the internationally valued GLOCK Perfection. Until the very end, he was responsible for the strategic direction of the GLOCK group of companies and its employees," the statement said. Glock became known for his weapons company, founded in 1963 in Deutsch-Wagram, Lower Austria. The company now has branches worldwide, including a factory in the USA. Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48: All You Need To Know About The Parasite Actor and His Recent Drug Trial.

Gaston Glock Dies

