Over 20,000 tractors gathered on the streets of Stuttgart in Germany to protest against the government's plans to cut diesel subsidies and tax breaks for agricultural vehicles. The German government plans to implement the policy next year as part of Berlin's 2024 austerity measures. A video of the tractors stationed in Stuttgart has surfaced on social media. Farmers have cautioned of an extensive mobilization on January 8 if the government fails to withdraw the proposed measure. Earlier the farmers protested in Berlin against the proposed budget cuts that will directly affect their livelihoods. Germany Shocker: Woman Turns Off Hospital Roommate’s Ventilator in Mannheim As She Was Annoyed By Its Sound, Arrested.

Tractors Line Up in Stuttgart Bringing Traffic to Standstill:

BREAKING: Over 2,000 tractors bring Stuttgart in Germany to a standstill in opposition to the discontinuation of subsidies for agricultural diesel. Farmers warn of a mobilization on January 8 of an unprecedented scale unless the government retracts the proposed measure. pic.twitter.com/n11lQLmfba — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)