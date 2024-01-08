Farmers in Germany have their arms up against the government as they began arriving in Berlin for demonstrations on Monday. Several videos of the German farmers arriving in the capital city in tens of thousands of tractors. Reportedly, the farmers are protesting against the government's plan to cut agricultural subsidies. Major transport disruptions are expected in several regions on Monday due to the demonstrations. German Farmers Protest: Tens of Thousands of Tractors Bring Traffic to Standstill in Stuttgart As Farmers Protest Over Centre's Move To Cut Tax Breaks for Diesel (Watch Video).

Germany Farmers Protest:

NOW - Nationwide farmer protest begins in Germany. pic.twitter.com/nyQF9jF4Bi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2024

Tens of Thousands of Tractors Arrive in Berlin

Germany is calling on the Dutch Farmers to join them in the Farmer tractor protest. Polish truckers have already stepped up Europe Freedom Convoypic.twitter.com/w2hrUxjvOz — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) January 8, 2024

