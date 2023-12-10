Carsten Breuer, the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, said Germany might have to enter a defensive war, so it is necessary to correct the shortcomings in preparing the German armed forces for the defence of a NATO ally amid rising tension with Russia. "We must get used to the idea that one day we may have to fight a defensive war and no longer have a choice whether we want to participate in some distant mission," Breuer said. Germany: Number of Bankruptcies Continues to Grow.

Germany Must Prepare for a ‘Defensive War’

NEW - Germany's top soldier: We must prepare for a "defensive war." pic.twitter.com/mlSMAwjIAo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 10, 2023

