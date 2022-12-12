A horrifying video shows a house hanging at the edge of an enormous 100-Feet-Wide sinkhole dubbed as 'Gate to Hell’ in Russia. The sinkhole was formed after the ground collapsed in Shergesh iron-ore mine in Siberia. All the houses were evacuated by the authorities, including the one hanging on the edge of the sinkhole. The iron-ore mine that collapsed is owned by the steelmaking giant Evraz. Roman Abramovich, ex-Chelsea owner and Russian Oligarch, has over 28% stake in the Evraz. Sinkhole Swallows Women Dancing At Birthday Party in Brazil; Video of Freak Accident Goes Viral.

Watch: 'Gate To Hell' Sinkhole Appears Near Ski Resort in Russia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)