A stunning video of a magnificent golden waterspout on the Kama River in Russia's Perm region has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide. The rare meteorological phenomenon was recorded on July 13, 2023, as the waterspout reached from the river's surface towards the sky, leaving spectators on a nearby boat exhilarated. Waterspouts are tornado-like columns of rotating air that form mostly over the surface of the sea and are typically found in tropical and subtropical regions, making this occurrence in the Perm region a fascinating and awe-inspiring sight. Weather Forecast: El Nino, Positive IOD Set To Impact Indian Weather Patterns, Says IMD.

Stunning Golden Waterspout in Russia's Perm Region

A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region. July 13, 2023. pic.twitter.com/AaWTHqrnCR — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) July 17, 2023

