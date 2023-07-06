A day after rumours of his demise started making rounds on social media, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), has personally confirmed that he is alive and currently residing in New York. This announcement came after journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared a message he received from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who has been designated as a Khalistani terrorist. "Received early morning message from Khalistani designated SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun confirming that he is alive and in New York. And issuing a fresh threat to Indian diplomats in Canada, USA, Australia and UK. End of rumours and speculation on his death for now," Kaul tweeted. Gurpatwant Singh Panun Dead? Khalistani Separatist and SFJ Founder Dies in Road Accident in US, Say Reports.

