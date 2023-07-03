On the occasion of Guru Purnima, ten thousand people gathered at the Allen East Center in Texas, United States to recite the Bhagavad Gita together. A video of the event has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 30-second video clip shows children and adults reciting the Bhagavad Gita together at the Allen East Center in Texas. As per the news agency PTI, this grand-scale Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya marked the first of its kind in America. The event was organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation. Guru Purnima 2023 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to All the Gurus and Teachers.

People Recite Bhagavad Gita Together in Texas

In a remarkable event on Guru Purnima, ten thousand people gathered at Allen East Center in Texas, USA, to recite the Bhagavad Gita together. This grand scale Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya marked the first of its kind in America, organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS… pic.twitter.com/mgwWUblOFQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023

All 700 Slokas of Bhagavad Gita Chanted in Mammoth Gathering

Amazing Experience - All 700 slokas of Bhagavad Gita were chanted in a mammoth gathering, as young as 3 years participated in Texas. https://t.co/8HusFwjRNP pic.twitter.com/K5lke9L3gK — prakasarao velagapudi (@pvvelagapudi) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)