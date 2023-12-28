The Indian Government has officially requested for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and the mastermind behind the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. According to, India Today report, sources told the publication that Ministry of External Affairs has forwarded an official request to the Pakistani government, urging them to commence the legal proceedings for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed. Saeed has been identified as one of the top terrorists on India's most-wanted list and US has offered a USD 10 million reward for his alleged connection in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Earlier it was reported that a new political front organisation of Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for Pakistan General Election 2024. Pakistan General Elections 2024: Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed-Backed Party to Contest All Seats.

India Formally Asks Pakistan To Extradite Hafiz Saeed:

