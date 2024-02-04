Namibian President Hage Geingob is said to have passed away at a hospital in Namibia. The news was confirmed by his office and comes weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. As per reports, Hage Geingob passed away at 82 at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Last month, the Namibian Presidency said the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan 8, followed by a biopsy. Namibian President Hage Geingob Will Start Treatment for Cancer, His Office Says.

Namibian President Hage Geingob Dies

BREAKING: Namibia's president Hage Geingob has died in hospital — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 4, 2024

Here's What His Office Said

Announcement of the Passing of H.E Dr @hagegeingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, 04 February 2024 Fellow Namibians, It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on… pic.twitter.com/Qb2t6M5nHi — Namibian Presidency (@NamPresidency) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)