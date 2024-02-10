A Canadian tourist aboard a Thai Airways flight departing from Chiang Mai airport was arrested when he unexpectedly opened the emergency door just as the plane was taxiing for takeoff to Bangkok. The disruptive act led to the immediate activation of the inflatable slide, forcing the aircraft to abort its departure and return to the terminal. Chiang Mai Airport director Ronnakorn Chalermsaenyakorn confirmed the incident, emphasising that the passenger’s actions had indeed caused the inflatable slide to deploy. As a precautionary measure, all passengers were safely disembarked, and diligent safety inspections were conducted on the aircraft. The ripple effect of this disruption extended to over a dozen other flights at the airport, resulting in delays and inconvenience for travellers. However, after a thorough examination, Thai Airways declared the aircraft fit for departure, reassuring both passengers and crew. The male tourist, who admitted to opening the emergency door, offered a perplexing explanation. He claimed that people were pursuing him, hinting at a possible hallucination. His lawyer, Jirawat Yarnkiatpakdee, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the tourist’s actions might have been influenced by an altered state of mind. Thailand: Man Dies After ‘Litres of Blood’ Burst From His Mouth, Nose Onboard Lufthansa Flight.

Man Opens Thai Airways Plane Door

Canadian man opens Thai Airways plane door before takeoff in Thailand https://t.co/SUoBnOsLmm pic.twitter.com/7KHAv0UjUR — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2024

