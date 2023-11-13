Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Hamas government on Monday, November 13, said that all hospitals in northern Gaza are "out of service". As per a report in Insider Paper, none of the hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are operational, the Hamas-run health ministry confirmed today. The development comes as intense fighting rages between Israeli troops and Hamas militants. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Rises to 11,180, Over 28,000 Injured.

