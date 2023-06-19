A prominent leader of Sikh For Justice or SFJ, Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead in Canada. According to reports, two unidentified gunmen killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. A Khalistani activist, Nijjar was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Avtar Singh Khanda Dies: Khalistan Supporter Who Pulled Down India’s National Flag at Indian Embassy in London Dies of Blood Cancer, Say Reports.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada:

June 19, 2023: Canada-based prominent SFJ leader and Khalistani activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey. He was the president of this gurdwara and a prominent face of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in Canada. pic.twitter.com/RyVRAfUivj — The Times Of Canada (@TimesofCanada) June 19, 2023

