A helicopter crashed into the Paraná River near Ramallo in Argentina while overflying the water at a low altitude. The disturbing incident was caught on camera. The video shows the Robinson R66 helicopter performing dangerous manoeuvres close to the water's surface. In the helicopter crash, pilot Gustavo Cesar Degliantoni, 71, died when his chopper fell into the River. He was accompanied by three other men, aged 63, 70 and 76, who received injuries. Car Crash in Argentina Video: Woman Has Miraculous Escape After Two Vehicles Collide on Street in La Plata, Chilling Footage Goes Viral.

Helicopter Crash in Argentina:

WATCH A Robinson 55 helicopter crash into the Paraná River near Ramallo, Argentina resulted in the death of a pilot and local entrepreneur, with three others injured. The incident seems to have been triggered by a pilot's medical complication. pic.twitter.com/H6Sg7AZY4A — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 27, 2023

