Henry Kissinger Dies: Former US Secretary of State Passes Away at 100 at His Home in Connecticut

Henry Kissinger, Former United States Secretary of State, died on Wednesday, November 29. According to news agency Reuters, Henry Kissinger passed away on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100. The news of Henry Kissinger's death was confirmed by Kissinger Associates, Inc. Henry Kissinger Prank Video: Russian Pranksters Vovan and Lexus Pose as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Make Prank Call to Former US Diplomat.

Henry Kissinger Dies at 100

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement: Reuters (Pic: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/ZTNoxSFWig — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Henry Kissinger Passes Away

Henry Kissinger has died at his home in Connecticut. He was 100 years old pic.twitter.com/8p8xWcPsKX — BNO News (@BNONews) November 30, 2023

