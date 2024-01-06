The Hezbollah on Saturday, January 6, said that it launched 62 rockets on northern Israel. Hezbollah said that it launched multiple rockers in retaliation for the killing of the Hamas leader in Hezbollah's Dahieh stronghold south of Beirut. Meanwhile, thousands of people on Thursday, January 4, took to the streets of Beirut for the funeral of top Hamas commander Saleh Arouri, who was killed earlier this week in an apparent Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Lebanese capital. Saleh Al-Arouri Dead: Israel Killing of Hamas Deputy in Lebanon ‘Will Not Go Unanswered’, Says Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Launches 62 Rockets on Northern Israel

BREAKING: Hezbollah says it launched 62 rockets on northern Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader in Hezbollah's Dahieh stronghold south of Beirut — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)