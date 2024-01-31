Late on January 30, at around 11:30 p.m, Houthi militants, backed by Iran, launched an anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen towards the Red Sea. The missile was successfully intercepted and destroyed by the USS Gravely (DDG 107). According to the U.S. Central Command, no injuries or damages were reported following the incident. Yemen Houthi Rebels Fire a Missile at a US Warship, Escalating Worst Mideast Sea Conflict in Decades, Says American Military.

Red Sea Attack

On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no injuries or damage reported.… pic.twitter.com/ywfVmn5xe6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

