On December 10, as the world celebrates Human Rights Day 2023, global embassies and passionate netizens joined forces, using the power of social media to amplify voices for equality. Organisations and individuals flooded Twitter with tweets, emphasising the importance of human rights and advocating for a more just world. The digital sphere became a platform for unity, sparking discussions on pressing issues and inspiring collective action. Human Rights Day 2023: What Is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Which is Marking Its 75th Anniversary?

Global Support for Equality on Human Rights Day

STATEMENT OF THE LIBERAL PARTY 10 December 2023 The Liberal Party joins the world in celebrating the International Human Rights Day. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/Pru65jQ4xm — Leila de Lima (@AttyLeiladeLima) December 10, 2023

Online Activism Surges on Human Rights Day

HAPPENING NOW: Different sectors in Cebu marched from Fuente Osmeña to Colon streets in light of International Human Rights Day, demanding the freedom of political prisoners and justice for victims of human rights violations. @ScirePoSc pic.twitter.com/5Jq4fqXCry — shine | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@marieserafin_) December 10, 2023

"As we commemorate International Human Rights Day, let us remember those in Balochistan whose rights are violated daily. It's not just a day of awareness but a call to action. for solidarity, advocacy, and tangible change."#EndEnforcedDisappearances #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide pic.twitter.com/7C2BD7ZkL2 — Latif Baloch (@BalochLatif) December 10, 2023

Netizens Rally for Equality

HAPPENING NOW: To mark this year's International Human Rights Day, multisectoral groups gathered at the Mendiola Peace Arch to denounce human rights violations committed under the Marcos-Duterte administration, including attacks against activists and rights defenders.#IHRD2023 pic.twitter.com/y7WaeERt0E — Tinig ng Plaridel (@tinigngplaridel) December 10, 2023

Today is International Human Rights Day, commemorated annually on 10 December, under this year's theme "Freedom, Equality and Justice for all". Today is a day for reflection and a reminder about our commitments under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which is an pic.twitter.com/vI69FitjNu — Freedom and Roam Uganda (@Far_Uganda) December 10, 2023

Embassies and Organisations Unite

International Human Rights Day - Joint Statement from Diplomatic Missions. 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇩🇰 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇪🇸 🇸🇪 🇨🇭🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/ToC0Ll59Mz — U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) December 10, 2023

Protecting the Right to Defend Human Rights On this International Day of Human Rights Defenders, we honour those standing up for justice, dignity & freedom worldwide and reaffirm the importance of protecting those fighting for #HumanRights. https://t.co/QoaAtjDZz0 pic.twitter.com/V7wgSpalAI — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 9, 2023

Organisations Speak Out on Human Rights

“This International Human Rights Day, as we commemorate 75 years since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), it is incumbent upon all of us to reflect on the journey thus far and the road ahead, especially for nations like Pakistan.” On this… — UNDP Pakistan (@UNDP_Pakistan) December 10, 2023

Upholding #HumanRights is essential if we want to achieve the #GlobalGoals. We need to protect our 🌎, empower young people, ensure businesses respect human rights, and protect human rights defenders.#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/39imSwXLRn — UN Development (@UNDP) December 10, 2023

