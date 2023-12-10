On December 10, as the world celebrates Human Rights Day 2023, global embassies and passionate netizens joined forces, using the power of social media to amplify voices for equality. Organisations and individuals flooded Twitter with tweets, emphasising the importance of human rights and advocating for a more just world. The digital sphere became a platform for unity, sparking discussions on pressing issues and inspiring collective action. Human Rights Day 2023: What Is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Which is Marking Its 75th Anniversary?

Global Support for Equality on Human Rights Day

Online Activism Surges on Human Rights Day

Netizens Rally for Equality

Embassies and Organisations Unite 

Organisations Speak Out on Human Rights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)