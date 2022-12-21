Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as the chief executive officer of Twitter after finding a replacement. Yesterday, Musk conducted an online public poll on whether he should resign or continue as a top post. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," tweeted Musk. Elon Musk Stunned at His Own Twitter Poll Results, Blames Bots and Wants Only Blue Subscribers To Participate in Polls.

Musk Announces He Will Step Down As Twitter CEO:

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

