Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited former US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an offer to Donald Trump to visit Ukraine's front lines. "If Mr. Trump will come I am ready," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he invited Donald Trump publicly but it depends on his wishes. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Takes Command of Country’s Armed Forces Amid Escalating Military Tensions.

Zelenskyy Extends Trump an Offer To Visit Ukraine

NEW: Zelenskyy extends Trump an offer to visit Ukraine’s front lines: 'If Mr. Trump will come I am ready' - Fox — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 17, 2024

