In an unfortunate incident, a massive shooting incident occurred in Illinois, United States, today, January 23. As per news agency BNO News, police confirmed that nine people were allegedly shot and eight were killed after an unidentified man went on a shooting spree in Joliet, Illinois. After the incident came to light, police officials also said that the suspect is still at large. A manhunt has been launched after people were allegedly killed across multiple locations in Joliet, Illinois. US Shooting: One Person Killed, Three Others Injured in Citadel Mall Firing in Colorado.

Shooting Spree in Illinois

UPDATE: Police confirm 9 people shot, 8 killed, in Joliet, Illinois shooting spree. Suspect still at large https://t.co/4eHQR8smUQ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)