Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case by Islamabad High Court. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered his immediate release on Thursday, calling his arrest 'unlawful' and 'illegal'. Imran Khan Arrest: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chief Produced Before Pakistan's Supreme Court After Top Judge's Orders.

Imran Khan Gets Bail

Islamabad High Court grants bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case for 2 weeks: Pakistan's Geo News reports pic.twitter.com/TDRmNeegMG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

