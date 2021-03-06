Imran Khan Wins Trust Vote With 178 Votes:

Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI Got 178 votes — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 6, 2021

Here Are Some Of Other Twitter Reactions on Imran Khan's Victory:

Congratulations to PTI & Imran Khan. Imran Khan took the risky, bold and right step of seeking vote of confidence; something that PPPPML-N thugs would never have done. A victorious & momentous day for Pakistan and Pakistanis who want an incorruptible PM. — Enkidu (@Fallibilist1) March 6, 2021

In 2018, Imran Khan got 176 votes & he became the PM. Today In 2021, Imran Khan got 178 votes to continue the office. Like his entire past, Imran Khan has YET AGAIN emerged out of a crisis, STRONGER than ever. Long Live Pakistan 🇵🇰♥️ pic.twitter.com/YeXE360y2x — Ubair Khan (@ubairkhann) March 6, 2021

