The Thailand government has approved the extension of nightclub and entertainment venue operating hours in some areas in an effort to attract more tourists during the vacation season. "Entertainment venues, clubs and karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui, popular tourist destinations, will be allowed stay open two extra hours until 4 AM", stated Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul on Tuesday, November 28. Previously, Thailand eliminated the need for visas for visitors from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, India, and Taiwan. The country also directed airlines to expand their service while optimising airport processes to reduce wait times. Thailand to Waive Visa Requirements for Indians: Tourists From India Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa for Next Six Months, Check Details Here.

Thailand Allow Clubs and Bars to Stay Open Until 4 AM

Today, on November 28, Thailand’s cabinet has approved a ministerial regulation that extends the opening hours of night clubs and entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai provinces as well as on the island of Ko Samui until 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/42dlu4NaoV — Life in Koh Samui Thailand (@kosamuilife) November 28, 2023

Thailand wants to attract more tourists by letting bars and clubs stay open until 4am https://t.co/KmmM9tCJ4j #dpatrends — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) November 30, 2023

