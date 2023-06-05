On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made a controversial statement. Taking to social media, the Indian-origin American politician said that if the world wants to be serious about saving the environment then it must confront India and China. "They are some of the biggest polluters," she said. This did not go well with the Indians and netizens who immediately attacked her. One user said, "How about you stop using oil first? Come back and confront us after achieving that milestone,", while a second user wrote, "Honestly, you are just the worst." World Environment Day 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Turtle Sculpture Using 2320 Plastic Bottles on Odisha’s Puri Beach (View Pic & Video).

They Are Some of the Biggest Polluters

If we want to be serious about saving the environment, we need to confront India and China. They are some of the biggest polluters. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 5, 2023

How About You Stop Using Oil First?

How about you stop using oil first? Come back and confront us after achieving that milestone. You can't expect the world to fall for your allegations when you guys have one of the largest number of fossil fuel run vehicles and most passenger aircraft . — Dr. Naveen Sodem, PhD (@nisar_naveen) June 5, 2023

Honestly, You Are Just the Worst

They are because they are manufacturing goods for our country!!! Honestly, you are just the worst. — Clinton Mueller (@ClintonMueller) June 5, 2023

Talking Nonsense About India Without Seeing the Facts

I am beginning to believe, Indians as CEOs of different American companies is a good thing but as politicians, they are the most useless of the personalities. Their worldview & the need, to prove to everyone that they can be more American than the Americans or more British than… — Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) June 5, 2023

Then We Will Talk

Stop importing products and services from China and India and start manufacturing everything in the USA. Then we will talk. — Rajendra Kumbhat (@Enraged_Indian) June 5, 2023

US Greenhouse Gas Emissions Totaled 6,340.2 Million Metric Tons

In 2021, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,340.2 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents, or 5,586.0 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents after accounting for sequestration from the land sector. But of course US has God gifted entitlements-From emissions to invasions! pic.twitter.com/3Z8esqUokx — Sandeep Mukherjee (@Libertarian196) June 5, 2023

