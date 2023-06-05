On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made a controversial statement. Taking to social media, the Indian-origin American politician said that if the world wants to be serious about saving the environment then it must confront India and China. "They are some of the biggest polluters," she said. This did not go well with the Indians and netizens who immediately attacked her. One user said, "How about you stop using oil first? Come back and confront us after achieving that milestone,", while a second user wrote, "Honestly, you are just the worst." World Environment Day 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Turtle Sculpture Using 2320 Plastic Bottles on Odisha’s Puri Beach (View Pic & Video).

They Are Some of the Biggest Polluters

How About You Stop Using Oil First?

Honestly, You Are Just the Worst

Talking Nonsense About India Without Seeing the Facts

Then We Will Talk

US Greenhouse Gas Emissions Totaled 6,340.2 Million Metric Tons

