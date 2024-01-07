Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday, January 7, shared a message for India as the country went to poll for the 2024 general elections today. Speaking to the press, Sheikh Hasina said, "You are most welcome. We are very lucky. India is our trusted friend." Sheikh Hasina further said that India supported them during the liberation war. "After 1975, when we lost our whole family, they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India," she added. Democracy Should Continue in This Country, Says PM Sheikh Hasina As Bangladesh Goes to Poll for 2024 General Elections (Watch Video).

Our Best Wishes to the People of India

#WATCH | Dhaka: In her message to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says, ''You are most welcome. We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. During our liberation war, they supported us...After 1975, when we lost our whole family...they gave us shelter. So our… pic.twitter.com/3Z0NC5BVeD — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

