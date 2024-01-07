Abdulla Shahid, Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, has condemned the disrespectful remarks made by two deputy ministers of the Maldives Government. In a tweet on Sunday, January 7, “Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India in social media is reprehensible and odious.” I call on the Government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations, he added. ‘What Appalling Language’: Maldives Former President Mohamed Nasheed Condemns Minister Mariyam Shiuna’s Disrespectful Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

Abdulla Shahid on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi by Two Deputy Ministers of Maldives

Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current #Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious. I call on the Government to… pic.twitter.com/kCjEyg4yjb — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)