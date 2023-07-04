On July 2, Khalistan radicals set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire. The San Francisco Fire Department put out the fire promptly. There were no significant losses or injuries to employees. The local, state, and federal authorities have been informed, while the US Department of State has harshly denounced the violent act. Australia: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne Vandalised by Khalistan Supporters, Says Report.

Indian Embassy in San Francisco Set on Fire by Khalistan Supporters

United States | A group of Khalistan radicals on July 2 set Indian Consulate on fire in San Francisco. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. No major damages or staffers were harmed. Local, state and federal authorities have been notified. The US… pic.twitter.com/uhx9NtML5G — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV - 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023

