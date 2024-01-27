The Indian Navy has deployed its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in Gulf of Aden following a distress call from British merchant ship MV Marlin Luanda. The British ship was hit by a missile after an alleged Houthi attack off the Yemen coast. There are 22 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi crew onboard Marlin Luanda. "The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with firefighting equipment, deployed by #INSVisakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV" Indian Navy posted on X. According to information provided by Navy, the distress call was made on the night of 26 January, Friday. Indian Navy Warship INS Visakhapatnam Rescues US-Owned Ship MV Genco Picardy Under Drone Attack in Gulf of Aden, No Injuries Reported.

Indian Navy Deploys INS Visakhapatnam After Distress Call:

#IndianNavy's Guided missile destroyer, #INSVisakhapatnam, deployed in the #GulfofAden responded to a distress call from MV #MarlinLuanda on the night of #26Jan 24. The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with… pic.twitter.com/meocASF2Lo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 27, 2024

Indian Navy Received SOS Call on January 26:

INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer, deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Merlin Luanda on the night of 26 Jan 24. The MV has 22 Indian and 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard: Indian Navy Based on the request from the MV Merlin Luanda, INS… pic.twitter.com/siwyMUD2r1 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

