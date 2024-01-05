The Indian Navy's marine commandos entered the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the Arabian Sea on Friday, January 5, officials said. The officials added that the marine commandos launched sanitisation of the vessel. Earlier, the officials had informed that the Merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia while it was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. Indian Navy Warship Reaches Hijacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia Coast, Issues Warning to Pirates.

