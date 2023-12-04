The Mount Marapi volcano reportedly erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, December 3. As per the latest developments in the matter, at least 11 people have been killed in the volcano eruption in Indonesia. According to BNO News, the 11 people who died in the Mount Marapi volcano eruption are all hikers. A video showing the eruption of the volcano in Indonesia has also gone viral on social media. The 24-second video clip shows the Mount Marapi eruption spewing white-and-gray ash plumes more than 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the air and sending hot ash clouds several miles away. Indonesia: Volcano Erupts at Mount Marapi, Throws Colossal Ash Plumes Over 9,800 Feet Into Sky (Watch Video).

