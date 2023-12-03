On Sunday, December 3, an ash cloud extended 9,800 kilometres into the sky after a volcano erupted in western Indonesia. Bukittinggi, a nearby town southeast of the volcano, is reportedly been engulfed in ash since the eruption. Previously, Hendra Gunawan, the director of Indonesia's Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, reported seeing ash from Mount Merapi, situated on the island of Sumatra, 3,000 metres above its summit. At 2:54 pm local time, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the eruption. Gunawan stated, "The column of ash was observed in grey colour with thick intensity leaning towards the east. There is still an eruption occurring." Meanwhile, videos of the volcanic eruption have surfaced online. Indonesia: Volcano Erupts at Mount Marapi, Throws Ash Up to 300 Metres.

Volcano Erupts at Mount Marapi in Indonesia

WATCH: Mount Marapi volcano erupts in Indonesia, spews a column of ash around three kilometres into the sky, forces the evacuation of dozens of hikers pic.twitter.com/eEK86Wx4aI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 3, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Mount Marapi Erupts in Indonesia Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts violently, spewing colossal ash plumes over 9,800 feet into the sky. Bukittinggi, a nearby town southeast of the volcano, is engulfed in ash. pic.twitter.com/UHcCmd7UvO — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)