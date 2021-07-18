Muhammad Masudin Famous Indonesian Therapist Dies of COVID-19 After Inhaling Breath of COVID-19 Patient at East Java Hospital:

A “master” in #Indonesia who did not believe in the existence of the novel coronavirus went to a hospital to directly breathe the air from sick patients. He wanted to prove to the world that the virus did not exist but later died of the infection, CCTV reported. pic.twitter.com/chtX0ZwXv1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 18, 2021

Watch Video:

