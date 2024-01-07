Pakistan has been hit by extensive social media outages, affecting internet services and causing disruptions in access to popular social media applications across the nation. The timing of the outage coincides with the launch of a fundraising campaign for the upcoming elections by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Users expressed their frustration as they encountered connection errors and were unable to access various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and the video streaming platform YouTube. The global internet observatory, Net Blocks, confirmed the nationwide disruption of social media applications. Interestingly, a similar incident of internet outages was reported last month during a virtual power show by PTI. Internet Shut Down in Pakistan: Access to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X Shut Down Ahead of ‘Virtual Jalsa’ Organised by Imran Khan’s Supporters.

Internet Outage in Pakistan

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; the incident comes as persecuted former PM Imran Khan's party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon pic.twitter.com/QIBGcxGty3 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 7, 2024

