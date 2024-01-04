Law enforcement agencies have responded to an active shooter situation at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. Earlier today, police and ambulance services were alerted to reports of a weapon being discharged at the school. An investigation into the shooting is currently underway, following initial reports of gunfire shortly after 9am local time. Multiple Lifeflight helicopters have reportedly been dispatched to the scene to assist in the transportation of several critically injured individuals, who are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds. A transmission over a police scanner confirmed the active shooter situation at Perry High School and indicated potential involvement from State Police. US Shooting Video: Three People Shot at Beavercreek's Walmart Store in Ohio, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Iowa School Shooting

