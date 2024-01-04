One person died while several others were injured in Iowa school shooting. The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials. Police on scene have confirmed that there was a shooter at the perry high school but believe it is no longer an active situation. Streets for several blocks are barricaded, dozens of law enforcement from across central Iowa were on scene and a medical helicopter was seen landing at the school. Iowa School Shooting: Active Shooter Situation at High School in Perry, Multiple Victims Reported.

Iowa School Shooting

BREAKING: At least one dead, others injured in shooting at Perry High School in Iowa - ABC — BNO News (@BNONews) January 4, 2024

