In a tragic incident at Perry High School in Iowa, the shooter died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after injuring three people including two students. Specific details regarding their injuries have not been disclosed yet. Today marked the commencement of the second semester for the Perry Community School District, following the winter break. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds. Iowa School Shooting: Active Shooter Situation at High School in Perry, Multiple Victims Reported.

Iowa School Shooting

BREAKING: Shooter at Perry high school in Iowa is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials say. At least three people were injured, including two students. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)