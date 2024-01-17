Pakistan Wednesday announced the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador following the airstrikes, Geo News reported. Islamabad has also recalled its envoy from Tehran, the outlet added. Two bases of the Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported. Pakistan Condemns Violation of Airspace by Iran Killing Two Children, Warns Such Actions Can Have ‘Consequences’.

Iran Attacks Pakistan:

Following Iran's violation of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad announces to expel the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran: Pakistan's Geo News — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

