Iran began constructing four more nuclear power plants in the country's south, with an expected total capacity of 5,000 megawatts, the official IRNA news agency reported Thursday. Iran seeks to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear energy by 2041. Who Are Kataib Hezbollah? The Iran-Backed Militia Blamed for Killing Three US Soldiers in Jordan.

Iran Begins Building Four More Nuclear Power Plants

