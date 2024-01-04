ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb attack in Iran’s Kerman that left over 100 people dead. On Wednesday, at least 103 people were killed and 284 others injured in the Iranian city of Kerman after twin blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani. This comes after some Iranian leaders initially blamed Israel for the attack. Iran Blasts: 103 Killed, Several Injured After Deadly Explosions Near Grave of General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran Blasts

JUST IN - ISIS claims responsibility for bomb attack in Iran. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 4, 2024

