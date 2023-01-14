According to local media reports, Iran has executed British-Iranian national Akbari. As per a report in Reuters, Akbari was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain. James Cleverly, British Foreign Secretary on Friday that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Iran's FM Says Talks with Saudis Could Restore.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)