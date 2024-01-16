Iran claimed that it launched missile and drone strikes against what it claimed to be Jaish al-Adl insurgent sites inside Pakistan on Tuesday, January 16. Drones and missiles were employed in the attack, according to the state-run news agency IRNA. The Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl largely operates across the border in Pakistan. Further details are awaited. ‘Iran’s Fingerprints Are All Over’ Recent Attacks on American Troops in Iraq and Syria, Say US Officials.

Iran Launches Missile Attack on ‘Militant Bases’ in Pakistan

BREAKING: Iran says it has launched attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan https://t.co/TXAR3ODNRm — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2024

BREAKING: The regime in Iran just launched a wave of combined missile and drone strikes against Pakistan. Iran claims it is targeting bases of Jaish al-Adl militants near Panjgur in Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/yBVBlLKhWb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 16, 2024

