Gunmen in southeastern Iran near the Pakistan border killed nine foreign nationals on Saturday, January 27, Iranian media reported, more than a week after the neighbours exchanged deadly cross-border fire. "According to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city" in Sistan-Baluchistan province, the Mehr news agency reported. So far, no group or individuals had claimed responsibility, the agency added. Iran-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistan and Iran Restore Ties by Agreeing To Reinstate Ambassadors After Missile and Drone Strikes.

Iran-Pakistan Conflict

BREAKING 🚨 Gunmen in Iran kill 9 foreigners near border with Pakistan: reports https://t.co/ITElzUYoP5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)