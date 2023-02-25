An Iranian general has allegedly warned that Iran is still seeking revenge for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations, and that former US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are still targets, Says report. The general's statement came after a US military base in northern Iraq was hit by rockets, injuring a contractor. The attack has been attributed to Iranian-backed militants, further escalating tensions between the two nations. The US has warned Iran against any further attacks on its citizens or assets. Iran Says US Has Asked for 'Proportionate Response' to Qasem Soleimani’s Killing.

Iran Still Seeking To Kill Former US President Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo

