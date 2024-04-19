The French police on Friday, April 19, arrested a suspect who allegedly threatened to blow himself up at the Iranian consulate in Paris. The development comes a few minutes after the French police surrounded the Iranian consulate in Paris, where a man threatened to blow himself up. Multiple videos showing the French police in action near the Iranian consulate in Paris have also gone viral on social media. Eiffel Tower Bomb Alert: Monument in Paris Evacuated After Bomb Threat (Watch Video).

French Police Arrest Suspect

BREAKING: Suspect arrested after threatening to blow himself up at the Iranian consulate in Paris https://t.co/O6I77QsVqr — BNO News (@BNONews) April 19, 2024

Man Threatens To Blow Himself Up

#BREAKING: French Police have cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris where a man explosives is threatening to blow himself up. pic.twitter.com/FUWkcGdTOB — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 19, 2024

