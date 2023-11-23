Multiple children were injured in a stabbing spree near a primary school in Ireland's capital, Dublin on Thursday, November 23. Videos shared on the X (formerly known as Twitter) show law enforcement and medical authorities on the spot to analyse the situation. All lanes are currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident. Diversions are in place. UK Shocker: Son Kills 61-Year Old Mother by Stabbing Her 100 Times During 'Drug-Fuelled Psychotic Episode' in Cornwall.

Multiple Children Stabbed

NOW - Multiple children stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland.pic.twitter.com/J82aidU94Y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2023

Raod Closed for Emergency Services

Ireland Dublin :A major incident involving a stabbing of number of people including children has and occurred outside a primary school in city centre. Video ©️john R pic.twitter.com/xZnr9iNPVa — John Rooney (@J1Rooney) November 23, 2023

Three Children Have Been Taken to Hospital

Reports of multiple children stabbed in Dublin. Eyewitnesses claim a ‘man of foreign descent’ went on a stabbing spree injuring at least three. #IrelandisFull pic.twitter.com/agVJePhfZk — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) November 23, 2023

