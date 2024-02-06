Is Poland Preparing for War Against Russia? Defense Minister Says 'Expect Every Scenario'

Poland defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country must urgently prepare for the threat of war with Russia.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The World War 3 fears heightened again as Poland defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country must urgently prepare for the threat of war with Russia in an interview published on Monday. Kosiniak-Kamysz was talking to Super Express when he said he expected every scenario and took the worst ones most seriously, as Russia’s military defeat of Ukraine and a subsequent invasion of Polish territory could be a possibility. He said Poland’s Defence Ministry has already begun concrete steps to prepare for the threat, including examining gaps in armaments supplies for the military. World War 3 Fears: Germany Afraid Russia President Vladimir Putin Could Start WW3, Say Leaked Military Documents.

Poland Preparing for War Against Russia?

