Is Poland Preparing for War Against Russia? Defense Minister Says 'Expect Every Scenario'

The World War 3 fears heightened again as Poland defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country must urgently prepare for the threat of war with Russia in an interview published on Monday. Kosiniak-Kamysz was talking to Super Express when he said he expected every scenario and took the worst ones most seriously, as Russia’s military defeat of Ukraine and a subsequent invasion of Polish territory could be a possibility. He said Poland’s Defence Ministry has already begun concrete steps to prepare for the threat, including examining gaps in armaments supplies for the military. World War 3 Fears: Germany Afraid Russia President Vladimir Putin Could Start WW3, Say Leaked Military Documents.

Poland Preparing for War Against Russia?

NEW - Poland is preparing for war with Russia — BILD pic.twitter.com/6igz2yiuPM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)