A video that has gone viral on social media allegedly shows the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeting the main campus building of Al-Israa University in Gaza. The footage depicts what appears to be an abandoned university building, which is subsequently engulfed by explosions, likely caused by concealed bombs, sending shockwaves in all directions. In response to the widespread sharing of the footage, the United States has requested clarifications from Israel regarding the incident. Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh's House in Gaza Struck by Israeli Airstrikes, IDF Shares Video of Attack.

Viral Video Allegedly Shows IDF Targeting Palestine University in Gaza

Birzeit University condemns the brutal assault and bombing of @Al-Israa University campus by the Israeli occupation south of #Gaza city, this occurred after seventy days of the occupation occupying the campus; turning it into their base, and military barracks for their forces pic.twitter.com/vot9s1z3tz — Birzeit University (@BirzeitU) January 18, 2024

