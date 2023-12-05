Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is planning to set up pumps in Gaza to flood Hamas tunnels with water. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the IDF has allegedly assembled a system of large pumps, which it could use to flood Hamas's vast network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip with seawater. Amid all of this, the IDF said that they are resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas' strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Expanding Military Operations in South Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Warns Top Hamas Leadership.

Israel to Floods Gaza Tunnels With Seawater?

BREAKING: The Wall Street Journal reports the IDF has 'assembled a system of large pumps it could use to flood Hamas’s vast network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip with seawater' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)